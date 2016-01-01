See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Alexandria, LA
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Overview

Dr. Vasudeva Dhulipala, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Ny Med College

Dr. Dhulipala works at Vasudeva V Dhulipala - MD in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vasudeva V Dhulipala - MD
    104 N 3rd St, Alexandria, LA 71301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Vasudeva Dhulipala, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    1686601718
    Ny Med College
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
