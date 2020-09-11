Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bommineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.
Allergy & Asthma Assoc of Central Fla685 Palm Springs Dr Ste 1B, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 339-4447
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A very good Doctor. Very knowledgeable, good communications and personable. No negatives at all during my experience over the past 10 years.
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770576845
- Brigham And Women'S Hospital Harvard Med School
- Coney Island Hospital
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Bommineni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bommineni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bommineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bommineni has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bommineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bommineni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bommineni.
