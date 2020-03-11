Dr. Vasudev Magaji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasudev Magaji, MD
Dr. Vasudev Magaji, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reading, PA.
Dr. Magaji works at
Endocrinology & Diabetes Center Wyomissing Paper Mill Rd. Thmg1991 State Hill Rd, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (484) 628-4270
Grand View Health Endocrinology419 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (267) 429-2561
Grandview Medical Practices99 N West End Blvd Ste 102, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (215) 453-3400
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Dr magaji is a very respectful person. He really takes the time out to get to know you and listen to all your concerns. He also is very honest and truthful. This dr was one of the best doctors i went to. My experience was excellent. I also liked how he investigated my symptoms instead of blowing it off.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Kannada
- 1750589735
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Magaji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magaji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magaji has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Magaji speaks Kannada.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Magaji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magaji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.