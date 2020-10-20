Overview

Dr. Vasu Singh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from SHAHID ZIAUR RAHMAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Singh works at Greater Lehigh Family Medicine LLC in Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.