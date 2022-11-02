Dr. Vasu Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasu Murthy, MD
Dr. Vasu Murthy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll GA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Johnson and Murthy Family Practice1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 200A, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-5833
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been with Dr. Murphy since the start of my various health issues over 16 years. I have never had another doctor like him. He absolutely cares about his patients. He takes the time to talk and listen, not just rush you out the door. He has been a blessing to me and my care!!! There is no other Dr to recommend Dr Murthy is the Angel sent to care for us all!!!
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235188954
- Primary Care Sports Med
- Forest Park Community Hospital
- Med Coll GA
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
