Overview

Dr. Vasko Gulevski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Gulevski works at Caring Neurology, LLC in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.