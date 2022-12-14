Overview

Dr. Vasilios Moutzouros, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Moutzouros works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.