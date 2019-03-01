Dr. Vasilios Kountis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kountis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasilios Kountis, DO
Overview
Dr. Vasilios Kountis, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kountis works at
Locations
-
1
University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-2661
-
2
Vasilios Kountis, DO PLLC78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 112, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 448-1555MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Anagenesis Spine & Pain Medicine155 E 76th St # 1D, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 235-1265
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Broadspire
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are both currently seeing Dr Kountis . He is the most caring, understanding doctor we have seen in the past two years. He’s thorough, listens, and offers exceptional advice for the individuals Road to success
About Dr. Vasilios Kountis, DO
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- English, Greek
- 1437410024
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Endoscopic Surgery
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Christ Hospital, Jersey City, Nj
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kountis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kountis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kountis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kountis works at
Dr. Kountis speaks Greek.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kountis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kountis.
