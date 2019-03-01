See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Vasilios Kountis, DO

Interventional Spine Medicine
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vasilios Kountis, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kountis works at UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Staten Island, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview
    420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 625-2661
  2. 2
    Vasilios Kountis, DO PLLC
    78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 112, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-1555
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Anagenesis Spine & Pain Medicine
    155 E 76th St # 1D, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 235-1265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Treatment frequency



Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Dystonia, Focal, Task-Specific (FTSD) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Myopathies Chevron Icon
Jaw Dystonia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Broadspire
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2019
    My husband and I are both currently seeing Dr Kountis . He is the most caring, understanding doctor we have seen in the past two years. He’s thorough, listens, and offers exceptional advice for the individuals Road to success
    Celeste Anzalone in NJ — Mar 01, 2019
    About Dr. Vasilios Kountis, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1437410024
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Endoscopic Surgery
    Residency
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Internship
    • Christ Hospital, Jersey City, Nj
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasilios Kountis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kountis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kountis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kountis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kountis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kountis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kountis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kountis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

