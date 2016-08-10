Dr. Vasilios Karabinis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karabinis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasilios Karabinis, MD
Overview
Dr. Vasilios Karabinis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Vasilios D Karabinis115 Elm St Ste 106, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-5619
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karabinis is currently treating me for a documented life threatening condition. He is extremely communicative; always makes time to insure all my questions / concerns are addressed; displays genuine concern for the outcome of my situation after his intervention; and, displays the utmost professionalism at each office; or, hospital appointment.
About Dr. Vasilios Karabinis, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1861458572
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
