Overview

Dr. Vasilios Kalonaros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island College Hospital



Dr. Kalonaros works at MDVIP - Smithtown, New York in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.