Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - Internal Medicine180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
-
2
Memorial Location10901 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 467-4488
-
3
College Station Office1602 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (713) 467-4488
-
4
NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York200 Old Country Rd Ste 350, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-2100Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
5
StonyBrook2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 246-9100
-
6
West Islip1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 204, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 482-9020
-
7
Woodlands Location17198 St Lukes Way Ste 410, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (713) 467-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He performed my surgery. I was extremely nervous, but Dr. Goudas is easily accessible and assured me that I was in great hands, earned my trust. He consistently called me to update me on my surgery and plan of care. He never rush our appointments or phone calls. Surgery was successful thank God and Dr. Goudas. He called to check on me post-op. He’s thoughtful, sincere with great bed manners and an excellent physician. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
- 1831436153
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Nassau County Med Ctr
- Lon G Island College Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
