Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Goudas works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in Houston, TX, College Station, TX, Mineola, NY, Stony Brook, NY, West Islip, NY and The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - Internal Medicine
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2121
  2. 2
    Memorial Location
    10901 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-4488
  3. 3
    College Station Office
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-4488
  4. 4
    NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 350, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-2100
    Monday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    StonyBrook
    2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 246-9100
  6. 6
    West Islip
    1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 204, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 482-9020
  7. 7
    Woodlands Location
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 410, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-4488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Anovulation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Anovulation

Treatment frequency



Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Anovulation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1831436153
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • Nassau County Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Lon G Island College Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasilios Goudas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goudas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goudas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goudas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goudas works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in Houston, TX, College Station, TX, Mineola, NY, Stony Brook, NY, West Islip, NY and The Woodlands, TX. View the full addresses on Dr. Goudas’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goudas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goudas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goudas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goudas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

