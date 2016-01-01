Overview

Dr. Vasilios Gikas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Gikas works at Silver Pine Medical Group in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.