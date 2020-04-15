See All Neurologists in Hayward, CA
Neurology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vasiliki Economou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Saint Rose Hospital.

Dr. Economou works at ECONOMOU VICKY MD OFFICE in Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Economou Vicky MD Office
    27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 104, Hayward, CA 94545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Eden Medical Center
  Saint Rose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Alzheimer's Disease
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Low Back Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Syphilis Infections
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diplopia
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Myasthenia Gravis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinsonism
Sleep Apnea
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 15, 2020
    During this corona epidemic I was very surprised to get a call from Dr. Economou to discuss how I was feeling because I suffer from very bad anxiety and Dr. Economou knows it. She calmed me down a lot which I highly appreciated. I must say I did not expect it. She went above and beyond to make sure that she was there for me if I needed her during these difficult times. She has been my doctor for quite a while I am very satisfied with her care.
    VINNY — Apr 15, 2020
    About Dr. Vasiliki Economou, MD

    Neurology
    33 years of experience
    English, Greek
    1104912062
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Neurology
