Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Locations
Memorial Plastic Surgery Group8731 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 307-2965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vasilakis was friendly, knowledgeable, and eager to answer any questions I had. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255623153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
