Dr. Vasileios Kostaras, MD
Overview
Dr. Vasileios Kostaras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 1100 Clifton Ave Ste 1B, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 778-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best surgeon ever. My husband had an emergency surgery due to diverticulitis complication. Dr Kostaras saved my husband's life. The best surgeon with big heart. From Joo & Angela
About Dr. Vasileios Kostaras, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144487968
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- General Surgery
