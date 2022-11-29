Dr. Vasileios Assikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasileios Assikis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasileios Assikis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Assikis works at
Locations
Peachtree Hema/Onc Consultants775 Poplar Rd Ste 310, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 251-2590
Peachtree Hematology & Oncology1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 350-9853
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Gayle
About Dr. Vasileios Assikis, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Faculty of Medicine of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
