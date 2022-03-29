Dr. Peev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasil Peev, MD
Overview
Dr. Vasil Peev, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
University Transplant Program1725 W Harrison St Ste 161, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4252
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good service.
About Dr. Vasil Peev, MD
- Nephrology
- English, German, Serbian and Spanish
- 1427229087
Education & Certifications
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peev works at
Dr. Peev has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peev speaks German, Serbian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peev.
