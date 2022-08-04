Dr. Vashti Osborn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vashti Osborn, DDS
Overview
Dr. Vashti Osborn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ada, OK.
Dr. Osborn works at
Locations
My Dentist1430 LONNIE ABBOTT BLVD, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (580) 217-5863
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was somewhat anxious at first this was my first time having a cavity filled in a very long time and at Forum Dental . She listened to my concerns, was patient and understanding. Explaining as she went throughout the process.
About Dr. Vashti Osborn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1063941177
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborn accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Osborn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Osborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.