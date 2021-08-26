Dr. Moulana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaseem Moulana, MD
Dr. Vaseem Moulana, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Woodland Medical Specialists1240 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-9881
- Baptist Health Hardin
I am a hard person to please about my health care, I take the time to understand my health so I can be a partner in this. Dr. Vaseem is wonderful at this. I have never once felt rushed when talking about any problem. When I need a procedure it is scheduled right away and I am told about it promptly . If you have wait a little bit and it never is long is because she takes the time to listen to you and make sure you understand what you need to do. If something happens where I need to see doc because of urgent problem they are always willing to help you. If you complain about this doctor and level of care , then nobody will ever please you. Go whine somewhere else. I have medicare and tricare for life and not one problem ever, not one. So they do know how to file paperwork and that makes me happy also.
About Dr. Vaseem Moulana, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316959968
- Brooklyn Caledonian Hosp
- Brooklyn Cumberland Med Ctr
- Andhra Med Coll
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Moulana works at
