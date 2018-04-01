Overview

Dr. Vasdev Lohano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Corydon, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Lohano works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Corydon, IN with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.