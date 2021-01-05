Overview

Dr. Vasco Marques, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Lisbon and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Marques works at Tampa Cardiovascular Associates in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.