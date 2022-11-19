Overview

Dr. Vasanthi Srinivas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Srinivas works at Kern Women's Health Group in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Delano, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.