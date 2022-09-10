Overview

Dr. Vasantha Pai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Red Bud Regional Hospital and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. Pai works at Vasantha P Pai MD in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.