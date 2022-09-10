Dr. Vasantha Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasantha Pai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasantha Pai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Red Bud Regional Hospital and Washington County Hospital.
Dr. Pai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Illinois Endoscopy2810 Frank Scott Pkwy W Ste 716, Belleville, IL 62223 Directions (618) 355-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Red Bud Regional Hospital
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pai?
My first visit to this office was excellent. Each and everyone who worked with me were kind, friendly and respectful. I had an endoscopy and colonoscopy 13 years ago at a local hospital. All went well. Dr. Pai was my gastroenterologist then and now, visiting his private practice exceeded my expectations. My thanks to all who work there.
About Dr. Vasantha Pai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306921218
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai works at
Dr. Pai has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.