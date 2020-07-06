See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Vasanth Vishwanath, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vasanth Vishwanath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Vishwanath works at Fresno Womens Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichomoniasis, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Vasanth Vishwanath MD Inc
    7075 N Maple Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 299-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Hysteroscopy
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 06, 2020
He’s been my doctor for all three of my pregnancies, and his office and team are all amazing, definitely a office I would recommend!
Jennifer Rosas — Jul 06, 2020
About Dr. Vasanth Vishwanath, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 35 years of experience
  • English, Hindi and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1891809968
Education & Certifications

  • Advocate Il Masonic Med Center|St John Hospital And Med Center
  • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vasanth Vishwanath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vishwanath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vishwanath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vishwanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vishwanath works at Fresno Womens Care in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vishwanath’s profile.

Dr. Vishwanath has seen patients for Trichomoniasis, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vishwanath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishwanath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishwanath.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vishwanath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vishwanath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

