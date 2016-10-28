Dr. Vasant Kate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasant Kate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasant Kate, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Kate works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Ocean County495 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 2, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 349-8899
-
2
Affiliated Foot and Ankle Care Center Llp27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-10, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 987-5690
- 3 500 River Ave Ste 220, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 370-2233
- 4 9 Hospital Dr Ste B8, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-8899
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kate?
Excellent doctor took the time to review my records and listened to what I had to say. Did not feel that I was being rush and he clearly understood my problems. I feel very comfortable talking to him and his staff is very helpful. This doctor saved my life.
About Dr. Vasant Kate, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1396706453
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kate works at
Dr. Kate has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.