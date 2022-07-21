See All Vascular Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Vasana Cheanvechai, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.1 (61)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vasana Cheanvechai, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Cheanvechai works at Vasana Cheanvechai, MD, LTD in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holy Cross Hospital
    4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 109, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 338-3021
    Nevada Vascular Institute
    501 S Rancho Dr Ste F38, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-1173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. Cheanvechai took care of me when she was practicing in Nevada. She was always professional and kind and always had such a lovely presence about her. She is one of most brilliant women I know yet so very humble. I think of her often because of what a great doctor she was and the exceptional care she and her staff took of me. Thank you Dr. C. Hugs to you!
    Doris Brackney — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Vasana Cheanvechai, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124172622
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami Jackson Meml
    • University of Miami
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasana Cheanvechai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheanvechai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheanvechai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheanvechai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheanvechai has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheanvechai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheanvechai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheanvechai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheanvechai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheanvechai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

