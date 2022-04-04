Overview

Dr. Vas Devan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Delhi University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Devan works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates - 1 in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.