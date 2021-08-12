Overview

Dr. Varvara Alexiadis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Alexiadis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Bayside, Bell Boulevard in Bayside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.