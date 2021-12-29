Dr. Kumarashekhara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varuni Kumarashekhara, DPM
Overview
Dr. Varuni Kumarashekhara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
James D Ogden Dpm & Teresa Barrios-ogden Dpm PA12042 Blanco Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 341-4183
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kumara was very courteous, meticulous and thorough. Excellent communication skills!...Best Podiatrist I've experienced! Highly Recommended!
About Dr. Varuni Kumarashekhara, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1457358731
