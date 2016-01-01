Overview

Dr. Varuna Nargunan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Nargunan works at ProCare Urgnt Cr Med Ctr Hlth in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.