Overview

Dr. Varun Sundaram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Sundaram works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.