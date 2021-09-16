See All Neurologists in Madison, MS
Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Varun Sreenivasan, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Madison, MS. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7730 Old Canton Rd Bldg A, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 499-0935
    Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine - Central Mississippi
    7731 Old Canton Rd Ste B, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 499-0935

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Dementia or Depression Screening
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr Varun Sreenivasin is a gifted listener. While giving me an extensive neurological exam, he not only heard all the details I shared about my symptoms and concerns - but with humour and clarity, he communicated (in layman's language) his in-depth knowledge about my neuropathy, while answering all my questions. Dr Sreenivasin helped me understand so much more about my condition than I had previously known. Plus, he told me specific practical ways to safely deal with my chronic Polyneuropathy. The unrushed time he spent with me made me comfortable, giving me plenty of time to share all my questions and fears. I give him 5 Stars... If 10 stars were an option, Dr Sreenivasin would get a 10! Dr Andy Hoffecker - Sept 15, 2021
    Dr Andy Hoffecker — Sep 16, 2021
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    • DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
