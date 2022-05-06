Overview

Dr. Varun Rimmalapudi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pace, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Rimmalapudi works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Pace, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL, Mary Esther, FL, Atmore, AL, Andalusia, AL and Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.