Overview

Dr. Varun Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Gastroenterology Associates in Crystal River, FL with other offices in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.