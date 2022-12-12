Dr. Varun Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varun Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Varun Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates6410 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 563-2450Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Gastroenterology Associates3653 E Forest Dr, Inverness, FL 34453 Directions (352) 563-2450Friday8:00am - 4:00pm
Suncoast Endoscopy and Surgery Center3621 E Forest Dr, Inverness, FL 34453 Directions (352) 436-4368
Citrus Endoscopy and Surgery Center6412 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 400-4459Monday7:30am - 3:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Patel in the hospital twice. Knows what he is doing. Wonderful man.
About Dr. Varun Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati
- 1861832438
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.