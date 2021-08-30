Dr. Varun Laohaprasit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laohaprasit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varun Laohaprasit, MD
Overview
Dr. Varun Laohaprasit, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Locations
Neurological Associates Of Washington1600 116th Ave NE Ste 304, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 505-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Nice surgery done over 10 years ago,no problems
About Dr. Varun Laohaprasit, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1629172929
Education & Certifications
- CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laohaprasit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laohaprasit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laohaprasit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laohaprasit works at
Dr. Laohaprasit has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laohaprasit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Laohaprasit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laohaprasit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laohaprasit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laohaprasit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.