Overview

Dr. Varun Laohaprasit, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Laohaprasit works at Neurological Associates Of Washington in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.