Overview

Dr. Varun Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Caremount Medical Group in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.