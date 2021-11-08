Dr. Varun Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varun Kumar, MD
Dr. Varun Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Dr. Kumar is very personable. He clearly cares about the whole patient and is careful to listen to their whole history. He spends as much time as needed and never acts rushed. He is knowledgeable about a range of treatments and is explains them clearly, answering questions and offering support.
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881919066
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kumar works at
