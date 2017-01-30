Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kshettry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 307-8855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Although he is knowledgeable and very intelligent, the traits of Dr. Kshettry that I most admire are empathy and compassion. I arrived in the Cleveland Clinic ER with a large brain mass. He showed me and my family the utmost concern. He answered all our questions and explained my condition to all of us in terms that we could understand. He gave me my life back with his brilliant skills and he showed me nothing but kindness through the entire ordeal.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1174796361
- Minimally Invasive Cranial Base & Pituitary Surgery - Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurological Surgery - Cleveland Clinic
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
- Cleveland Clinic
