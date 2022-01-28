Dr. Varun Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varun Gupta, MD
Dr. Varun Gupta, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.
Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center39000 Bob Hope Dr # WR201, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-7655
Desert Cancer Care57475 29 Palms Hwy Ste 104, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Directions (760) 228-9900
Eisenhower Desert Cancer Care57725 29 Palms Hwy Ste 201, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Directions (760) 228-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Hi-desert Medical Center
Dr. Gupta patiently walked me through the entire process and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Varun Gupta, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669433306
- North Shore University Hospital
- Li College
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.