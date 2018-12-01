Dr. Gujral has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varun Gujral, DPM
Dr. Varun Gujral, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Affiliated Foot and Ankle Care2163 Oak Tree Rd Ste 108, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 662-3050
New Jersey Podiatric Physicians & Surgeons Group LLC1 Executive Dr Ste 202, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852 Directions (732) 662-3050
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Good doctor , professional service
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Gujral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gujral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gujral has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gujral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gujral speaks Gujarati.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gujral. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gujral.
