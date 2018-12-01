Overview

Dr. Varun Gujral, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Gujral works at Affiliated Foot & Ankle Center in Edison, NJ with other offices in Monmouth Junction, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.