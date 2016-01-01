Dr. Varun Bhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varun Bhalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Varun Bhalla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Bhalla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Arthritis Care - Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Ste I, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-2690
-
2
Valley Arthritis Care - Sun City West13613 W Camino del Sol Ste 4, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 815-2690
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhalla?
About Dr. Varun Bhalla, MD
- Rheumatology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1568859007
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center of Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalla works at
Dr. Bhalla speaks Hindi and Spanish.
Dr. Bhalla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.