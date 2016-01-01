Overview

Dr. Varun Bhalla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Bhalla works at Valley Arthritis Care in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.