Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Mardirossian works at Mardirossian Facial Aesthetics in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Palm Beach Plastic Sgy Ctr
    600 Heritage Dr Ste 220, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Grafts
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Grafts
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 24, 2020
Mardirossian is a highly skilled facial surgeon. My facial feminization surgery results were amazing. I’m healing quickly and no bruising. He and his staff are caring and so easy to work with.
Cierra — Jan 24, 2020
About Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 23 years of experience
  • English, Armenian, Bulgarian, Italian and Russian
  • 1700026036
Education & Certifications

  • Boston Medical Center
  • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
  • UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardirossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mardirossian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mardirossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mardirossian works at Mardirossian Facial Aesthetics in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mardirossian’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardirossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardirossian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardirossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardirossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

