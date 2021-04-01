Overview

Dr. Varshasb Broumand, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Heart Hospital and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Broumand works at South Texas Renal Care Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.