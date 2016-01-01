Dr. Varsha Taskar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taskar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varsha Taskar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Varsha Taskar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Taskar works at
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Varsha Taskar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1831173426
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Wythenshawe Hospital, British Thoracic Society
- St Luke Roosevelt MC
- Seth Gs Medical College
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taskar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taskar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taskar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taskar works at
Dr. Taskar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taskar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taskar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taskar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taskar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taskar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.