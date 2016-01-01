Overview

Dr. Varsha Taskar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Taskar works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

