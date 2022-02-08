See All Urologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Varsha Sinha, MD

Urology
5.0 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Varsha Sinha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Sinha works at Champaign Dental Group in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    2275 Coleman St Ste 6, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 684-7740

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Very short wait times. Friendly staff. Dr very thorough and patient. Asks and answers questions. Never rushed. Good follow-up. Highly recommend!
    Russ S. — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Varsha Sinha, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1669814315
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinha works at Champaign Dental Group in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sinha’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

