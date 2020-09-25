Dr. Varsha Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varsha Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Varsha Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Advocate Children's Medical Group1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 302, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 355-1093Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Advocate Children's Medical Group454 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 932-2015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is very friendly and treats kids with very patience.
About Dr. Varsha Shah, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1689630071
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
