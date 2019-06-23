Overview

Dr. Varsha Revankar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll-Poona U, Maharashtra and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Revankar works at Kingswood Internal Medicine in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.