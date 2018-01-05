Dr. Varsha Bandisode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandisode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varsha Bandisode, MD
Dr. Varsha Bandisode, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bandisode?
Dr. Bandisode performed the melody valve procedure on my son's pulmonic valve. She was exceptional in her knowledge, expertise and amazing caring attitude. She responds quickly to emails with any questions/concerns we have had. I would absolutely recommend her!
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Bandisode has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandisode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bandisode using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bandisode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandisode. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandisode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandisode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandisode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.