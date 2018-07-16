Dr. Varisa Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varisa Perlman, MD
Overview
Dr. Varisa Perlman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Locations
Miami Beach Pediatrics Pa-dr Eisenberg975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 408, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 672-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have all three of my kids with Perlman. She is amazing! I love that she doesn’t force you or pushes you to do anything that you are not comfortable with. I also love that she tries the natural remedies first before the antibiotics. I trust her expertise and judgement. I know that when she prescribes antibiotics, it’s because it it truly needed and will help. I love her ! Quick to email and answer concerns !
About Dr. Varisa Perlman, MD
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.