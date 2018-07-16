See All Pediatricians in Miami Beach, FL
Overview

Dr. Varisa Perlman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Perlman works at Miami Beach Pediatrics in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Beach Pediatrics Pa-dr Eisenberg
    975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 408, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 672-7337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Circumcision

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 16, 2018
    I have all three of my kids with Perlman. She is amazing! I love that she doesn't force you or pushes you to do anything that you are not comfortable with. I also love that she tries the natural remedies first before the antibiotics. I trust her expertise and judgement. I know that when she prescribes antibiotics, it's because it it truly needed and will help. I love her ! Quick to email and answer concerns !
    M. Prol in Miami, FL — Jul 16, 2018
    About Dr. Varisa Perlman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235224221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varisa Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perlman works at Miami Beach Pediatrics in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perlman’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

