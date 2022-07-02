Dr. Varinder Rathore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Varinder Rathore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Varinder Rathore, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rathore works at
Locations
Health Quest Medical Practice PC400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 205, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-0321
Nurtured Soul Licensed Mental Health Counseling Pllc21 Old Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-0321
- 3 17 Oakwood Ter, New Windsor, NY 12553 Directions (845) 231-0321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am not sure why there are 5 reviews with 1 star and horrible write ups. I have yet to encounter any negative behavior from Dr. Rathore. My children have been going to his group for at least 3 or 4 years. Dr. Rathore is very caring, understanding, and kind. He takes great care of his patients. My teenage son recently had a hospital stay and I reached out to Dr. Rathore, while the hospital care was beyond horrid. Dr. Rathore took time out of his day to respond to me and speak with me regarding my son’s care. There aren’t many doctors out there nowadays who are kind, caring, compassionate, and helpful anymore. Dr. Rathore is hands down the best! If you’re looking for great care this is the doctor for you. I guarantee this!
About Dr. Varinder Rathore, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1619094802
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rathore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rathore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rathore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rathore works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.