Dr. Varinder Rathore, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Varinder Rathore, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rathore works at Northern Medical Specialists in Fishkill, NY with other offices in New Windsor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Quest Medical Practice PC
    400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 205, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-0321
  2. 2
    Nurtured Soul Licensed Mental Health Counseling Pllc
    21 Old Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-0321
  3. 3
    17 Oakwood Ter, New Windsor, NY 12553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-0321

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Personality Disorders
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Personality Disorders
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 02, 2022
    I am not sure why there are 5 reviews with 1 star and horrible write ups. I have yet to encounter any negative behavior from Dr. Rathore. My children have been going to his group for at least 3 or 4 years. Dr. Rathore is very caring, understanding, and kind. He takes great care of his patients. My teenage son recently had a hospital stay and I reached out to Dr. Rathore, while the hospital care was beyond horrid. Dr. Rathore took time out of his day to respond to me and speak with me regarding my son’s care. There aren’t many doctors out there nowadays who are kind, caring, compassionate, and helpful anymore. Dr. Rathore is hands down the best! If you’re looking for great care this is the doctor for you. I guarantee this!
    Holly — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Varinder Rathore, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varinder Rathore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rathore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rathore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

