Overview

Dr. Varinder Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Danbury Office Physicians Svs in Danbury, CT with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.